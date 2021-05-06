Pulkit Samrat has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor posted a picture on Instagram that shows him getting the vaccine jab.

“#Jab We Met… This is our best form of defence. Be safe #Getvaccinated,” Pulkit wrote, along with a vaccine emoji.

In the photo, actor is dressed in a black T-shirt and grey pants. For precautions, he is seen wearing a shield and face mask.

Pulkit has lately been working to get fit for his role in the upcoming film “Fukrey 3”. He also features in the jungle adventure drama “Haathi Mere Saathi” alongside Rana Daggubati.