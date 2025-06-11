Priyanka Chopra remembers late father Ashok while prepping for global projects

On June 10, Priyanka Chopra took a moment to remember her late father, Ashok Chopra, on his 12th death anniversary.

Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a precious throwback picture from her childhood.

In the photo, a young Priyanka, bundled in cozy winter clothes, is seen happily sitting on the snow beside her father, enjoying a carefree day in the mountains. Along with the touching image, she simply wrote, “Miss you everyday, dad.”

Ashok Chopra, a respected physician in the Indian Army, had battled cancer before he passed away in 2013 at the age of 62. Priyanka has often spoken about the strong bond she shared with her father, and how his passing left a deep void in her life.

Despite her grief, Priyanka continues to balance her personal memories with an incredibly busy professional life. She is gearing up for the release of her next big project, ‘Heads Of State’, an action thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller.

The film, which is ready to premiere on Prime Video on July 2, stars Priyanka alongside Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba. In the movie, she plays Noel Bisset, a skilled MI6 agent who teams up with Cena and Elba’s characters in the middle of a chaotic diplomatic crisis.

That’s not all on her plate. Priyanka is also part of ‘SSMB 29’, an eagerly awaited film directed by blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with Rajamouli and features superstar Mahesh Babu and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Fans are particularly excited about this pairing, given Rajamouli’s track record of delivering massive hits like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’.

Adding to her diverse slate of roles, Priyanka will soon be seen in ‘The Bluff’, where she steps into the shoes of a fierce 19th-century pirate. The swashbuckling adventure, set in the Caribbean, follows her character as she confronts dangers from her past to protect her family.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, the film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all ready to reprise her role as Nadia Sinh in the second season of ‘Citadel’, the high-octane spy series that launched in 2023. The show, co-starring Richard Madden, was a major step in her international career and has gathered a solid fan base.