Why Ed Sheeran keeps his children away from public attention

Ed Sheeran may be one of the world’s biggest music stars, but when it comes to his family and children, he fiercely guards their privacy.

In a candid conversation on ‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’, the 34-year-old singer explained why he keeps his daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, away from the public eye.

Advertisement

“I’m very, very private about the images of my children,” Ed Sheeran shared. He admitted that simple things like taking his kids to a park or a zoo can quickly turn into uncomfortable situations.

Advertisement

“I can’t take them to zoos or parks or anything really without someone trying to film them,” he said.

These moments make him miss the normal, everyday joys that most parents experience without a second thought. “There are times I really mourn the normal parts of life. I just wish I could push my kid on a swing in a public park and it wouldn’t be weird, you know?”

For Sheeran, the issue is simple: his children didn’t ask for fame. “People say, ‘Well, that’s the trade-off,’ but my kids never signed up for that,” he emphasized.

Still, even with all his efforts, Sheeran acknowledges that keeping them completely out of the spotlight isn’t always possible. Fame has a way of following him everywhere. He even shared a story about flying on a budget airline, Ryanair, after a show in Italy, only to find the plane filled with his own fans.

“I like the environment, I like trees,” he said, explaining why he usually avoids private jets. “No one’s perfect. There will be the occasional private flight when promo trips get intense, but I try to keep it rare.”

Looking back on his career, Sheeran admitted that his peak came with his 2017 album ‘Divide’, but he no longer chases the same level of success. “I kind of feel I had my peak with ‘Divide’ and I’m coasting now,” he said. Surprisingly, those glory days weren’t his happiest. “That level of fame — that was my unhappiest time. I’m much happier with the balance I’ve got now.”

In fact, the pressure of constant public attention has often made Sheeran feel trapped. “You feel like a zoo animal,” he once told ‘The Sun’. “I don’t mean to complain — I know I have a cool job and life. But I just want to avoid that.”