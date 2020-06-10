On her father Ashok Chopra’s seventh death anniversary, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a throwback photograph of him and said that she misses him every single day. She has always been a daddy’s girl and proved it every now and then. Not only has she got a tattoo for her father as ‘Daddy’s lil girl’, but the actress doesn’t leave a chance to express how much she loves him and how her life has been incomplete post his demise.

Priyanka, on Wednesday, once again remembered her father and penned a heartfelt post for him.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Priyanka posted a monochrome picture of her father Ashok Chopra from his younger days. The caption reads, “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day (sic).”

To recall, Priyanka was heartbroken with her father’s demise. In fact, in one of her interviews in 2016, the actress stated, “His death has been a big blow. I still haven’t dealt with it. I don’t think I have accepted it. I feel like I’m travelling all over the world, and dad will be home when I return.”

For the unversed, Priyanka’s father died after battling cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel. He was survived by his wife Madhu Chopra, son Siddharth Chopra and daughter Priyanka.