As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to increase in India, PM Modi called for a 21-day lockdown in the entire country. With shops, offices, entertainment industries among others being shut down, India’s economy has been severely hit. The Coronavirus outbreak has not only affected the country economically but financially as well. Due to the shops being shut, the daily wage earners are having a hard time. In order to help the needy, recently, PM Modi announced the PM CARES Fund inviting donations to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19.

While celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and others have donated to the relief fund to combat this difficult time, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have also joined the bandwagon. The power couple has also urged everyone to donate some amount as well.

Revealing that she and Nick Jonas have already donated to the charities, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and wrote, “So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it’s $1. Together we can make a difference.”

PeeCee has also shared the photos and links of the organisations where one can donate on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together as they stay indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple has resorted to self-isolation to play a part in curbing the Covid-19 spread.