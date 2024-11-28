Priyanka Chopra goes wild for Jackie Shroff’s mind-blowing life advice

Jackie Shroff’s candid wisdom about life’s ups and downs has once again captured the attention of netizens, including Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

The veteran actor, known for his engaging personality and insightful perspectives, has become a social media favorite with his motivational messages and humorous anecdotes.

In a recent viral video, Jackie Shroff shares his outlook on overcoming everyday challenges, which resonated deeply with Priyanka Chopra.

The actress posted the clip on her Instagram story, adding a caption that reads, “My attitude on the work every day.” She tagged Jackie Shroff in the post and included a folded hands emoji along with a rose.

In the video, Jackie is heard telling his fans in his signature style, “Life hai bhidu, kaam aate rehta hai jaate rehta hai, karte rehne ka, aage chalte rehne ka samjha na bhidu, aayega aate rahega… lene ka, maza lene ka, doosre din ka wait karne ka, aaya aankh khul gaya, haath pair nahin dukh rahe fir nikal lene ka.”

Translated, it means, “It’s life, work comes and goes. Keep doing it, keep moving forward. It will keep coming. Take it, enjoy it, and look forward to the next day. If you wake up healthy, get to work!”

Jackie Shroff’s impact on social media isn’t just about his inspiring words; he’s also known for his powerful screen presence. Recently, he left a lasting impression on audiences with his role as a villain in ‘Singham Again’.

Upcoming projects include his portrayal of Babbar Sher in ‘Baby John’ and a role in the much-anticipated ‘Housefull 5’. Fans are eagerly awaiting his appearances, with Jackie sharing updates about the final schedule of ‘Housefull 5’ on social media. He has been teasing a fun, star-studded ride.