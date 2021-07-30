Pranati Rai Prakash opens up about her ‘Cartel’ role

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has talked about her role in the upcoming web series “Cartel”. She describes her character as “motivated” and “emotionally volatile”.

“My character’s name in the Cartel is ‘Sumi’. She is an aspiring actress who is very motivated, loves her family but is sensitive and emotionally volatile. In the series, you’ll watch her evolution. She is the youngest member of the Angre family and the most loved one,” Pranati said.

The web series also stars Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani and Sanaya Pithawala. Pranati could not stop gushing about her role.

The 23-year-old actress added: “She is the youngest member of the Angre family, full of life and the most loved one. It was a great experience working with such great actors like Supriya Pathak ma’am, Jitendra Joshi sir, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani who is also my co-actor for the second time! Everyone was lovely to work with, all of my co-actors.”

“Cartel” is an action-drama on MX Player and ALTBalaji. It is based in Mumbai and has a story with action, drama and powerplay.