Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tannishtha Chatterjee roped in for ‘fiery’ role in ‘Cartel’

Tannishtha Chatterjee roped in for ‘fiery’ role in ‘Cartel’

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee who is known for her films like ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’, ‘Parched’, and ‘UnIndian’ opposite Brett Lee, has joined the cast of upcoming action-drama ‘Cartel’.

IANS | Mumbai | August 4, 2021 4:08 pm

Tannishtha Chatterjee, Cartel, Angry Indian Goddesses

Photo: IANS

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee who is known for her films like ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’, ‘Parched’, and ‘UnIndian’ opposite Brett Lee, has joined the cast of upcoming action-drama ‘Cartel’.

She plays a pivotal role of ‘Romila’ who is an author, opposite Madhu Bhau (essayed by Jitendra Joshi) in the series ‘Cartel’. The actress will be performing a pole dance in one of the sequences.

While speaking about her character, Tannishtha quips: “Romila is a very fiery character. She owns her body, her mind, and her sexuality. But behind all her outward strength, there is a hidden pain of non-acceptance. This complex mixture was what intrigued me to play Romila. I was really interested in playing someone that most people would not see me as. Romila is a very different character than my real personality and yes, the pole dancing was one of the highlights for me as well.”

‘Cartel’ is streaming from August 20 on ALTBalaji.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Monica Dogra plays femme fatale in upcoming drama 'Cartel'
Pranati Rai Prakash opens up about her 'Cartel' role
'Roam Rome Mein' to be screened at Rome Film Fest 2019