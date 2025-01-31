Pooja Hegde unveils ‘Deva’ secrets, reveals why cop films rule

Pooja Hegde, who recently starred in the action thriller ‘Deva’, opened up about why cop films with thrilling action and suspense are so universally loved.

In an interview with IANS, she shared her thoughts on the genre’s enduring appeal across all age groups.

According to Pooja, a good film transcends trends, stating, “A good film is a good film, and you can’t keep a good film down.” She speculated that the universal fascination with cop films may stem from their mysterious nature. “Maybe it’s the flavor of the season, or perhaps it’s the mystery surrounding what these officers do. We’re naturally intrigued by them.”

Pooja has long been captivated by individuals in uniform, something she attributes to the allure and enigma they project.

“There’s just something about it that’s so intriguing,” she explained. “When you see someone in uniform, you’re drawn to them, almost wanting to emulate them. There’s always this air of mystery.”

Her latest release, ‘Deva’, which hit theaters on January 31, follows a rebellious police officer investigating a high-stakes case.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film marks his Hindi debut and also stars Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati. The gripping plot unveils layers of lies and betrayal.

Reflecting on her career, Pooja expressed gratitude for the success she’s found in multiple film industries. Earlier this month, she described the recognition she’s received in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema as a privilege. “It’s an honor to be appreciated in every industry I’ve worked in,” she said. “I’m humbled by the love and acceptance, and it only drives me to work harder.”

When asked about her “Queen of Crossovers” title, Pooja embraced the idea, acknowledging that her current roles are shaping her career. “At this point, the roles I take now will define who I am as an actor,” she shared. She also teased a contrasting role in another upcoming film.

Pooja is also set to appear alongside Suriya in ‘Retro’, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The highly anticipated Tamil film is slated for release on May 1, 2025.