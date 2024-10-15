Pooja Hegde celebrates birthday amidst nature in Sri Lanka

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations, and it’s safe to say the star took a different approach this year. Spending her special day amidst nature, Pooja shared moments from her birthday in Yala, Sri Lanka, with a heartfelt message to her followers.

On Monday, Pooja posted a series of pictures and a video on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for all the love and birthday wishes she received. “Birthdays in the wild. Thank you for all the love, messages, and wishes… will try and respond to as many as I can… for now, I’m just trying to be fully in the NOW. Love you. Blessed,” the actor wrote.

In the short video, Pooja is seen cutting a birthday cake while enjoying her serene surroundings, offering fans a glimpse of her quiet yet joyful celebration.

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart emojis and messages of love and blessings, showing their excitement for the star’s special day. The natural and peaceful setting of Yala seemed to resonate with her fans, who appreciated the simplicity of the celebration.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde has some exciting films lined up. She will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in the much-anticipated film ‘Deva’, which is set to release on February 14, 2025. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a rebellious cop on the trail of a high-profile case, diving deep into a world of deception and danger.

Pooja, playing the lead female role, portrays a journalist who becomes an integral part of the unfolding drama. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, ‘Deva’ is expected to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.

In addition to ‘Deva’, Pooja has also joined the cast of ‘Thalapathy 69’, reuniting with South Indian superstar Vijay. The film, produced by KVN Productions, was officially announced via social media, with the production house expressing excitement over the return of this dynamic duo. Pooja shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, saying, “Yaaaaasss! Hoping to create magic once again with the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay.”