The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty for over 10 hours in connection with its probe into the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea has been summoned again today. With every passing day, the probe is getting murkier with new eye witnesses coming into the light. Now, as per a fresh development, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kriti shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein a person, who claims to have taken Sushant’s mortal remains to the burial site, claims that Sushant’s death was not a suicide but murder.

In the video, one can hear the hospital worker saying, “Yeh murder hee tha, Jo jo neeshan tha na, gale par nishan tha…15 20 nishan the…cello tape chipka tha ambulance ke andar daala tha…Shamshan gat tak le kar gaya tha…Taang tooti hui thi,” adding, “Rhea Chakraborty aur lambe baal waala tha usne mujhe bola tha, unko call karo. Body ko dekha tha, body se maafi maangi thi…”

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, “My God!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times…what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!! #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR (sic).”



Meanwhile, on Friday, Shweta also shared screenshots of several WhatsApp chats from last year where actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are seen ordering someone to get doobie, which Google defines as cannabis cigarette.

Shweta took to her unverified Twitter account to share screenshots from a WhatsApp group named “NIFW”. The group members include names like Aayush SSR, Anandi SSR, Siddharth Pithani SSR, Rhea and others.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered ‘Crime Number 15’ against Rhea Chakraborty and her associates including her brother Showik Chakraborty, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha and others. The anti-drug agency is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law related to ‘possessing, purchasing and using cannabis’ and ‘abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence’.