Piku turns 9: Deepika teases Amitabh Bachchan with playful throwback

Celebrating the ninth anniversary of the heartwarming comedy-drama “Piku,” Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share some nostalgic vibes and playful banter with her co-star, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

In a delightful throwback to the movie that stole hearts, Deepika posted a still featuring herself alongside the iconic Big B and the late Irrfan Khan, reminiscing about the good old days spent filming together.

“He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan. @irrfan Oh how much we miss you…,” she captioned the post, adding a touch of humor to the affectionate bond they shared on set.

“Piku” depicted a refreshingly realistic portrayal of family dynamics, with Deepika’s character navigating her father’s (played by Bachchan) quirks and idiosyncrasies with a blend of exasperation and love.

Irrfan Khan’s portrayal of Rana Chaudhary, the pragmatic taxi company owner inadvertently drawn into their familial drama, added depth and charm to the film’s narrative, earning him widespread acclaim for his effortless performance.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, “Piku” hit the screens in 2015, garnering praise from critics and audiences alike for its engaging storyline and stellar performances. Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of the titular character earned her a well-deserved Filmfare Award for Best Actress, marking yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

With its simplicity, humor, and relatable characters, “Piku” resonated deeply with viewers, emerging as not just a critical success but also a commercial triumph worldwide.

As fans continue to cherish the memories of this cinematic gem, Deepika’s playful tease serves as a delightful reminder of the camaraderie shared among the cast, making the ninth anniversary of “Piku” all the more special.