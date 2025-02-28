Five years of ‘Thappad’: Pavail Gulatie reflects on the film’s lasting impact

It has been five years since ‘Thappad’ hit the big screen, yet its message remains as powerful as ever. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film sparked conversations about gender norms, relationships, and the often-overlooked issue of domestic abuse. Led by Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulatie, ‘Thappad’ challenged societal perceptions with its gripping narrative, anchored by the unforgettable dialogue: “Sirf thappad hai, par nahi maar sakta” (It’s just a slap, but he cannot hit).

Reflecting on the film’s anniversary, Pavail Gulatie shared how deeply the project impacted him and audiences alike. “Thappad has been the most thrilling ride for me, and it’s a film I will cherish forever. It came as a blessing in disguise, and I’m grateful for it,” he said.

He recalled the tension of shooting the pivotal slap scene, revealing that it took nearly seven takes to perfect. “It was an intense moment—Taapsee was determined to get it right. I was nervous, especially because the scene was set in a party with everyone watching. But looking back, I’m glad it turned out the way it did,” he added.

In ‘Thappad’, Gulatie played Vikram Sabharwal, a man who appears to have it all—a successful career and a happy marriage. But when a workplace setback pushes him over the edge, he lashes out at his wife, Amrita (played by Taapsee Pannu), slapping her in public. What follows is a compelling exploration of respect, boundaries, and the silent endurance expected of women in marriage.

The film’s strength lay in its nuanced storytelling. Rather than depicting extreme violence, it focused on a single act—a slap—that served as a metaphor for deeper, systemic issues. The narrative dissected how abuse isn’t always loud or visible but can be buried under layers of societal conditioning.

For Gulatie, playing Vikram was a challenge. His character wasn’t a stereotypical villain; he was an ordinary man shaped by patriarchal norms. His portrayal of a flawed yet real individual struck a chord with viewers. “Audiences connected with the story because it reflected reality. Many people saw a bit of Vikram in themselves or someone they knew,” he remarked.

‘Thappad’ was a turning point for Pavail Gulatie, earning him widespread acclaim for his layered performance. He effortlessly conveyed Vikram’s frustration, privilege, and eventual realization—making him one of the film’s standout elements.

“Every anniversary of ‘Thappad’ reminds us that change takes time, but it happens, step by step,” Gulatie concluded.