Taapsee Pannu wraps up filming intense revenge drama ‘Gandhari’

Lights, camera, and… that’s a wrap! Actress Taapsee Pannu, known for her powerful performances, has officially completed shooting for her upcoming revenge drama ‘Gandhari’.

The film, written and produced by Kanika Dhillon under her banner Kathha Pictures, is directed by the acclaimed Devashish Makhija, the man behind gripping films like ‘Bhonsle’, ‘Joram’, and ‘Ajji’.

Kanika Dhillon took to social media to share the exciting news with a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. The photos featured Taapsee, co-star Ishwak Singh, and director Devashish Makhija, along with the dedicated crew that brought this intense story to life.

In her post, Kanika expressed her emotions, writing, “It’s a wrap! The final take may be done, but the story is just beginning. ‘Gandhari’, coming soon!! See you at the movies.”

This project marks yet another collaboration between Taapsee and Kanika, following their hits like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, and its sequel ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’. With ‘Gandhari’, the duo is ready to deliver a gritty, action-packed narrative.

The film, shot over 50 days in and around Mumbai and Maharashtra, will showcase Taapsee in a never-seen-before action avatar. She plays the role of a mother on a mission, ready to take down anyone who stands in her way.

Speaking about ‘Gandhari’, Taapsee revealed, “This has been one of the most mentally and physically demanding films of my career. We pushed our limits and worked at breakneck speed to achieve the vision we had for ‘Gandhari’. Now, my job as an actor is done, and I’m eagerly waiting to see the final result.”

Kanika Dhillon, the mastermind behind the story, called ‘Gandhari’ a “heroic tale” and praised the entire team for their dedication. “It’s been an enriching and challenging experience. Taapsee has poured her heart and soul into this role, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created,” she shared in a press release.

Ishwak Singh, who rose to fame with ‘Paatal Lok’, plays a pivotal role alongside Taapsee. While the makers are keeping plot details under wraps, the buzz suggests that the film will be a gripping tale of revenge and redemption.