Parineeti-Raghav have cozy new year in Europe

In a heartwarming start to the new year, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha celebrated a “cozy and warm” New Year’s Eve during their holiday in Europe. The couple took to Instagram to share glimpses of their intimate celebration, offering fans a peek into their romantic getaway to Austria and London.

Parineeti, known for her roles in Bollywood hits, shared pictures capturing the essence of their festive season. “Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm, and full of fuzzies,” she captioned the photos on her Instagram account, radiating joy and contentment.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha, the politician, expressed his gratitude for the wonderful moments spent with Parineeti. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote, “She called me Santa, but it’s me who got the most wonderful present of all! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, one filled with love, joy, and peace.”

Accompanying the couple on their holiday was Parineeti’s brother, Shivang Chopra, adding a familial touch to their celebrations. The trio explored the picturesque locales of London and Austria, sharing affectionate and mushy pictures that resonated with their followers.

Parineeti and Raghav, who tied the knot on September 24 the previous year at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, have been garnering attention for their adorable love story. Reportedly starting during their college days in London, the couple’s journey has been a delightful narrative of romance and togetherness.

The wedding ceremony, attended by close friends, family members, and prominent figures from the entertainment industry and politics, marked a significant chapter in their lives. The couple’s endearing chemistry continues to captivate their admirers, with their recent New Year’s celebration reinforcing the warmth of their relationship.

On the professional front, Parineeti, recently seen in “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue” alongside Akshay Kumar, is set to star with Diljit Dosanjh in “Chamkila.” Helmed by acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali, the film explores the journey of two renowned Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, with Parineeti and Diljit taking on the respective roles. As the couple embarks on the new year, their fans eagerly anticipate their upcoming projects and continued bliss in both their personal and professional lives.