Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding Date, Venue and More

AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are set to tie the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Their wedding ceremonies are scheduled for September 23rd and 24th. A union is set to occur between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha, and renowned Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra, in the enchanting city of Udaipur, located in the state of Rajasthan.

The forthcoming nuptial ceremonies are scheduled for September 23rd and 24th, with the grand venues being the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas.

Preparations have been meticulously executed to host a guest list exceeding 200 individuals, and the privilege of attending the wedding functions extends to over 50 esteemed VVIP guests.

The preparations for the forthcoming wedding ceremonies at both hotels were swiftly initiated once the reservations were confirmed. The guest list for this momentous event includes notable figures such as AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as well as his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann.

Who else is attending Parineeti-Raghav wedding?

Adding to the star-studded affair, Parineeti Chopra’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra, and her spouse, Nick Jonas, are also set to grace the occasion.

As per insider sources connected with the hotels, the wedding festivities, encompassing traditional rituals like haldi, mehendi, and ladies’ sangeet, will commence on September 23.

Following the wedding, a reception is slated to take place in Gurugram, Haryana. In addition to the Leela Palace and Udaivilas, bookings have been secured at three nearby hotels to accommodate the extensive guest list, with heightened security measures in place, given the prominence of the VVIP attendees.

Approximately two months ago, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra made a personal visit to Udaipur to personally inspect the chosen hotel venues.

Their engagement took place on May 13 at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, with the event drawing the presence of numerous prominent political figures.

Distinguished guests such as Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, former Union ministers P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal, as well as Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, graced the occasion with their presence.