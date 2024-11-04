‘Parinda’ turns 35: Anil Kapoor reflects on its timeless legacy

Anil Kapoor recently marked a significant milestone in his career as he celebrated the 35th anniversary of the iconic film ‘Parinda’.

Reflecting on this landmark, the actor shared his thoughts on social media, describing the film as “the most powerful film ever made.” In his Instagram story, he posted the film’s original poster, alongside a heartfelt message expressing gratitude for its lasting impact on audiences.

“Thirty-five years ago, we had the audacity, the confidence, and the cool arrogance to label it as ‘the most powerful film ever made.’ To this day, ‘Parinda’ continues to stand the test of time,” he wrote. Kapoor reminisced about the boldness of that claim, noting how the film’s acceptance by viewers has kept its spirit alive over the years.

He concluded his post with a toast to the film’s enduring legacy, using the hashtag #35yearsofParinda.

‘Parinda’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, premiered in 1989 and features a stellar cast including Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The film tells a gripping story centered around two brothers, Kishen (Shroff) and Karan (Kapoor), navigating love and crime in Mumbai.

While Karan is smitten with Paro (Dixit) and leaves for America to pursue his education, Kishen becomes entangled in the criminal underworld, falling under the influence of drug dealer Anna (Patekar). Upon his return, Karan finds himself trying to reconnect with Paro while also attempting to pull Kishen away from his dangerous lifestyle.

In addition to reflecting on ‘Parinda’, Kapoor is also gearing up for his upcoming project, ‘Subedaar’. The action-drama will see him portray Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who must confront challenges both on the battlefield and at home, as he struggles with personal relationships and societal issues. The film will also feature Radhikka as Shyama, the daughter of Kapoor’s character.

Filming for ‘Subedaar’ recently commenced, with a teaser image released by Prime Video. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, promises an adrenaline-fueled narrative that explores the complexities of a soldier’s transition to civilian life.