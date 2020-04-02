Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi has already experimented with his acting skills on different platforms. He has tried everything from TV to films and to OTT platforms. With the country reeling under the Coronavirus pandemic, people are in home quarantine in accordance with the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi. Tripathi is also in home quarantine and has found a new way to deal with his boredom.

During the period, the actor is making most of his time with his family. Along with it, the quarantine time has brought out the writer in him.

“Actors are often closely associated with writing, even in the projects that they are just acting in. As artistes, we communicate to the audience what the writer is trying to tell through his body language, his ability to emote on screen,” said Pankaj to a media agency.

“Writing is a creative extension of me and I am not doing it with the motive of writing a screenplay really. I started with penning down my thoughts for the sake of keeping my skills sharpened. Writing and acting are interconnected for me. I am writing to fulfil my own creative quest. Let me see how the finished product turns out and if it is my satisfaction, I will figure what I want to do with it,” he added.

On the acting front, he has films including Ludo and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in his kitty.