Pankaj Tripathi named face of Madhya Pradesh tourism

Pankaj Tripathi, popular for his roles in films like ‘Stree’, ‘Oh My God 2’, and ‘Ludo’, is now the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The actor, who has spent considerable time filming in the state, expressed his deep gratitude and excitement about the new role.

“I am deeply honoured to be chosen as the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism,” Pankaj Tripathi said on Tuesday. “Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for me—it’s a place that holds countless memories and connections, both personally and professionally.”

From the vibrant wildlife in reserves like Kanha and Bandhavgarh to the historic temples of Khajuraho and the grand forts of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh offers a rich and diverse travel experience.

Tripathi shared his admiration for the state’s many facets, describing it as a place that stands out as one of India’s most remarkable travel destinations. “I’ve always preferred exploring India’s own treasures over travelling abroad, and Madhya Pradesh truly stands out,” he said.

As the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Tripathi will play a key role in promoting the state’s diverse offerings through a series of campaigns aimed at attracting both Indian and international tourists. His involvement will highlight the state’s natural wonders, architectural marvels, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and spiritual landmarks.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism hopes that Tripathi’s widespread appeal, particularly his connection to the state through his work, will inspire more travelers to explore its rich history and culture. The collaboration will focus on encouraging tourism to the state, known for its stunning landscapes and wildlife.