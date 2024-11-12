Amjad Khan birth anniversary special: When Gabbar Singh moved Satyajit Ray to tears

Amjad Khan as the infamous Gabbar Singh in ‘Sholay’ (1975) is etched in Bollywood history as one of the most iconic villain roles of all time. Yet, the actor’s career spanned far beyond this sinister bandit.

Born on November 12, 1940, Khan was popular for his versatility, delivering performances that ranged from dark, menacing characters to comic and poignant portrayals that touched the hearts of audiences.

But perhaps one of the most moving moments in his career came when he played Nawab Wajid Ali Shah in Satyajit Ray’s ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ (1977), a role that not only showcased his acting prowess but also left an indelible mark on the legendary director himself.

The scene was nothing short of magical. Amjad Khan, often associated with playing cruel and conniving villains, stepped into the shoes of the cultured, melancholic Nawab with remarkable depth.

As he recited a simple yet poignant couplet, “Jab chhorh chale Lucknow nagri/Kahein haal ke hum par kya guzri…,” against the backdrop of a setting sun, even the stoic Ray was moved. Screenplay writer Shama Zaidi recalled how Ray’s eyes grew moist, deeply affected by the intensity of Khan’s performance.

This was not the first time Ray recognized Khan’s immense talent. Journalist and scriptwriter Javed Siddiqi, who worked with Ray on ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’, revealed that Ray had sketched Khan’s likeness even before casting him in the film. Ray’s admiration for Khan extended beyond his on-screen presence.

Bijaya Ray, Satyajit Ray’s wife, recalled in her memoir ‘Manik and I, My Life with Satyajit Ray’ that Amjad Khan was a “wonderful man” who was “charming, well-educated, and a delightful conversationalist.”

But it wasn’t just in ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ that Khan displayed his versatility. His ability to transition from playing menacing characters to more lighthearted roles was a testament to his immense range as an actor. Though his role as Gabbar Singh in ‘Sholay’ often overshadows the rest of his career, it is crucial to remember that Khan brought a unique flair to every role he took on.

For instance, in ‘Qurbani’ (1980), Khan delivered a comedic yet charming performance as a wisecracking, drum-playing police inspector. Similarly, his role as the supportive foster father to Sanjay Dutt’s character in ‘Rocky’ (1981) highlighted his ability to portray warmth and affection.

Khan also played a series of nuanced roles in films such as ‘Laawaris’ (1971), ‘Yaarana’ (1971), ‘Love Story’ (1981), and ‘Chameli Ki Shaadi’ (1986), where his characters ranged from a feckless prince to a helpful advocate.

Despite his strong comedic and positive roles, it was the darker characters that first brought Khan widespread fame. His portrayal of the volatile criminal Dilawar in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’ (1978), the sinister Vikram in ‘Mr. Natwarlal’ (1979), and the murderous uncle in ‘Satte Pe Satta’ (1982) made him the go-to actor for intense, dramatic roles.

Khan’s career was far from smooth, however. Before becoming a household name, Khan’s early acting experiences were more modest. His first uncredited role was as a child artist in ‘Nazneen’ (1951), and he later had small parts in films like ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’ (1957) and ‘Maya’ (1961).

His breakthrough came when he played a small role in the 1973 war film ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’. But it wasn’t until ‘Sholay’ that his acting potential received true recognition.

Despite his success, Khan’s relationship with the filmmakers of ‘Sholay’, Salim-Javed, saw complications. Initially, they were happy about casting him as Gabbar Singh, but later, things changed with his performance. They even tried to replace him, which led to a fallout.

Khan, known for his strong personality, was furious when he learned about their attempt to recast him, and he never worked with Salim-Javed again.

In 1976, Khan’s life took a dramatic turn when he and his wife got in a severe car accident on the Goa-Bombay highway. Khan’s injuries were so serious that it was only thanks to Amitabh Bachchan that he survived.

Bachchan signed the consent forms for Khan’s emergency surgery, and Khan’s recovery was long and arduous. However, the accident took a toll on his health, leading to weight gain, and eventually, a fatal heart attack in 1992.