Pankaj Tripathi eyes director’s chair as next career move

Pankaj Tripathi, a recipient of two National Awards for his stellar performances, now harbors a desire to venture into directing. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Pankaj shared that he doesn’t want to confine his career to acting alone and expressed his interest in the director’s chair.

“I may not know the politics behind it, but I believe I can craft a film. In the next five to ten years, if I stumble upon a captivating story, I would definitely consider becoming a director. I am confident about my directorial skills. I observe things repeatedly; I pay attention to sounds, landscapes,” said Pankaj Tripathi on his chances to grab the director’s chair.

Discussing the enchanting realm of filmmaking, the actor, whose film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is slated for release soon, expressed his fascination, particularly with the role of a director.

“A person translates their thoughts onto paper and creates an entire world. Everything in a film is carefully constructed, eliciting emotions that make the audience cry, laugh, and connect. It’s magical work,” remarked the 47-year-old actor.

Tripathi, often hailed as one of the few actors in cinema without detractors, is known for his method acting and unconventional choices. His repertoire includes acclaimed performances in ‘Mimi,’ ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ ‘Mirzapur,’ and ‘OMG 2,’ earning him widespread popularity and acclaim. Hailing from a village in Bihar’s Gopalganj, he has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry.

His upcoming film, ‘Main Atal Hoon,’ delves into the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 19.

Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the film is backed by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. (ANI)