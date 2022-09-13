On Dream Girl’s 3rd anniversary, A look at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s most entertaining performances!

Nushrratt Bharuccha has always been an incredible talent that deserves to be explored and showcased more. Time and again, the star has proved herself as an actress with the kind of projects she took on and now as Dream girl turns 3 years old today, here is looking back at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s most dynamic, entertaining, versatile and amusing performances so far!

Punchnama Series- Neha

Watching Nushrratt as Ruchika Khan in Punchnama series was just another trip for the viewers. They not only fell in love with the cast, but widely recognized Nushrratt as Punchnama Girl for years until she broke that name after her performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety- Sweety

Nushrratt’s portrayal as cheeky, smarty, cunning, and sexy Sweety left the audience wanting to see more from her. The audience around the quarters had finally recognized Nushrratt for her name and her talent and there was no looking back.

Dream Girl- Mahi Rajput

Now that Nushrratt was creating a space of her own in the world of movies, she gave a stereotype shattering performance in Dream Girl next to Ayushmann Khurrana. To date, film is appreciated and talked about. Dream girl is her one of the best performances so far!

Chhorii- Sakshi Devi

Now after giving several commercial hits, Nushrratt has also given a critically acclaimed film with Chhorii where she played Sakshi Devi. Through this, her fans saw a new side of her as an actor, and watching her get into the skin of the character is the truest form of joy for her audience.

Janhit Mein Jaari – Manokamna

Just like a previous few films, Nushrratt chose to voice out social stigmas and problems through her film Janhit Mein Jaari.