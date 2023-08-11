OMG 2: Fans ask CBFC to rethink ‘A’ certificate

Oh My God 2 (OMG 2), starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, finally got a green signal from the censor board after facing a two-week delay. OMG 2 has now received an ‘A’ certificate, accompanied by a few edits to the content. And, fans are not happy.

Initially, the Central Board of Film Certification granted the film a release on its slated date of August 11. However, in comparison to the performance of Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the response was less stellar.

Movies marked with an ‘A’ certificate are open for public viewing but limited to adults aged 18 and above. Such films may include elements of violence, explicit and intense sexual scenes, and coarse language. Nevertheless, content that insults or degrades women, social groups, or nudity is off-limits.

Advertisement

On the other hand, films rated ‘UA’ are unrestricted, yet they carry a parental discretion advisory for children under 12 years.

A member of the film’s team explained the decision, stating, “To obtain a UA certificate, the committee requested multiple cuts. The filmmakers were unwilling to compromise the film’s essence. So, they opted for an Adults certification, maintaining the film’s integrity while adhering to and respecting the censor board’s guidelines.”

The movie revolves around the theme of sex education. It follows the life of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a fervent devotee of Lord Shiva who operates a pooja shop near a temple. His world takes a drastic turn when his son Vivek lands in the hospital due to excessive masturbation. Subsequently, the school expels him due to a video of his actions in the school restroom going viral.

In the midst of this, the film seeks to spotlight sex education through its lead characters. Fans argue that sex education is essential for all, and the ‘A’ certificate for OMG 2 seems counterintuitive. They assert that the film should be accessible to all, instead of being restricted to adults.