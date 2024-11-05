Nora Fatehi says she cannot dress like Sara, Jahnvi, and Ananya for THIS reason

Over the years, Nora Fatehi has delivered several chart-busting tracks and captivated viewers with her magnetic dance steps. Recently, the dancer-actor stated that she told her stylists that they cannot dress her like the younger generation of female stars. Talking about it, Nora explained her rationale that she has a different body type which Bollywood is not used to.

During her conversation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the actress said that now she has the power to opine on how she dresses. She iterated that she has a different body type and her stylists need to dress her accordingly. Moreover, the ‘Dilbar’ actress stated that lately, the styles of all Bollywood actresses are the same. Talking about it she said, “My aesthetic is the same as most of the girls in our industry right now. We have started looking the same. I don’t know how that happened.” She argued that because of this, her stylists have started dressing her like other actresses.

However, Nora added, “Today when I do have the power to talk. I do tell my stylists, ‘This is too much.’ The way they dress Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), or Janhvi (Kapoor), they cannot dress me the same way. My body is not the same. I have a lot of conflict where I do have to push this on stylists and directors because they will make certain clothes and be like, ‘Well, the others are wearing this.’ I am like, ‘I get that, but the others don’t look like me, unfortunately when I wear it.’” Moreover, she revealed that her body type is not the norm for Bollywood so her directors and stylists aren’t able to grasp her rationale. However, once she explains, they understand her reasoning.

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.’ Subsequently, she starred in films like ‘Bharat,’ ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India,’ ‘Madgaon Express,’ and ‘Crakk,’ among others. She has enthralled audiences by starring in hit tracks like ‘Manike,’ ‘Saki Saki,’ ‘Kamariya,’ ‘Dilbar,’ and more.