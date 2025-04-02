Sara Ali Khan gets real about her journey: “I had forgotten to celebrate”

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll! From her smashing debut in ‘Kedarnath’ (2018) to carving out a space as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents, she has been hustling non-stop.

But amid all the grind, the actress recently admitted to something many of us can relate to—forgetting to celebrate her own achievements.

During a recent chat, Sara got candid about how she sees her journey in the film industry. When asked if she’s comfortable with where she is, the ‘Atrangi Re’ star had a refreshing take.

“I love that you used the word ‘celebrating’ instead of ‘comfortable.’ If you had asked me if I’m comfortable, I would have said no, because one should never be too comfortable; one should always keep growing,” she explained. But then she reflected on something that hit home: “Since you said ‘celebrate,’ yes, I am celebrating because I think I had forgotten to do that.”

Let’s be real—Sara’s career didn’t just happen overnight. She has consistently worked on improving her craft, taking on diverse roles, and proving that she’s more than just a star kid.

Acknowledging this, she shared, “I have always been a hardworking girl. It’s not like competency will suddenly come to me overnight, but I now realize the importance of celebrating each day. In the rush to reach my next goal, I had forgotten to acknowledge how far I have already come.”

And it’s true! From playing a small-town girl in ‘Simmba’ to showcasing emotional depth in ‘Gaslight’, Sara has taken on roles that challenge her. Even when facing criticism, she remains focused on growing as an actor rather than getting too caught up in the noise.

If you think Sara Ali Khan is slowing down anytime soon, think again! She has an exciting lineup of films that promise to keep her fans entertained.

One of the most awaited projects on her list is ‘Metro… In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu. A spiritual sequel to ‘Life in a… Metro’, this anthology film explores modern relationships with an ensemble cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.