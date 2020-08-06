Abhishek Bachchan, who has been in Nanavati hospital and undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has given a sneak-peek into his medical chart. The actor, who has been in hospital for over three weeks now, shared his medical chart which indicates that he is not going to be discharged anytime soon.

Sharing a picture of his ‘care board’ displayed on the wall of his hospital room, Abhishek wrote, “Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe.” It also shows the actor is free to walk around within a certain area and can maintain a normal diet.



For the unversed, Abhishek, along with father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus last month. While Abhishek and Amitabh were admitted on July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted a few days later. The mother-daughter duo were discharged on July 27 while Amitabh returned home on August 2.

After sharing an update about Amitabh’s well-being, Abhishek had written on Twitter, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Meanwhile, he has been occasionally sharing pictures and videos of the view from his hospital room on Instagram.