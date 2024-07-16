Nitanshi Goel thrilled with best actress nomination at Indian Film Festival Melbourne

Nitanshi Goel, renowned for her role in ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ is overjoyed with her recent nomination for Best Actress at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The talented young actress expressed her gratitude and excitement, remarking on the honor of receiving recognition alongside such esteemed talents.

“Bringing the character of Phool to life was a remarkable experience for me,” Nitanshi shared enthusiastically. “I’m thrilled that my work has resonated with audiences and is receiving acknowledgment at such a prestigious platform.”

‘Laapataa Ladies,’ directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, has captivated audiences since its theatrical release on March 1. The film unfolds against the backdrop of rural India in 2001, telling the poignant tale of two newly-wed brides who inadvertently go missing during a train journey. The narrative deepens as a determined police officer, portrayed by Nitanshi, takes on the challenge of unraveling their mysterious disappearance.

The film has garnered praise for its engaging storyline and stellar performances, with Nitanshi Goel’s portrayal particularly highlighted for its depth and authenticity. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, and presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ underscores the collaborative efforts of a seasoned team known for their previous successes in Bollywood, including ‘Delhi Belly’ and ‘Dangal.’

Nitanshi Goel, born in 2007, has steadily risen in the film industry with notable roles in various productions, including ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ ‘Indu Sarkar,’ and ‘Maidaan.’ Her breakthrough role in ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has solidified her reputation as a promising young talent in Indian cinema.

With her nomination at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Nitanshi Goel continues to shine brightly, poised for further acclaim and recognition in the dynamic world of Indian cinema.