Nitanshi Goel steals the show at Cannes 2025 with Bollywood icon tribute!

Teen sensation Nitanshi Goel made her dazzling debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and turned heads—not just for her grace, but for the nostalgic tribute she carried with her down the red carpet.

The 17-year-old actress, who gained global attention for her role in the Oscar-shortlisted ‘Laapataa Ladies’, brought a refreshing blend of youth and legacy to the festival’s spotlight.

On Thursday, she stepped onto the iconic red carpet in an elegant ivory saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma—but this wasn’t just any saree.

It was a love letter to Indian cinema’s timeless queens.

Her hair was adorned with delicate pins featuring the faces of legendary actresses—Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha, and Sridevi.

Each pin symbolized a piece of Bollywood history, and Nitanshi wore them with reverence and style.

Styled by Shrey and Urja, her look was complete with a pearl-beaded blouse that carried an old-world charm while still feeling fashion-forward.

The team kept the accessories subtle, letting the tribute and craftsmanship speak for themselves.

But that wasn’t her only look of the day. Nitanshi Goel later stunned in a dramatic black gown embellished with gold embroidery—also by Jade.

She was at Cannes for the screening of ‘Dossier 137’, making her red carpet presence not just about fashion, but also about India’s growing footprint in world cinema.

This year’s festival has been a big one for Indian artists. Director Payal Kapadia and actress Chhaya Kadam are also representing the country, and Anupam Kher is ready to premiere his film ‘Tanvi The Great’ on May 17.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s ‘Homebound’ and the restored version of Satyajit Ray’s classic ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ are also part of the lineup.