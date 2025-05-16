Anupam Kher walks the red carpet at Cannes 2025, ahead of ‘Tanvi The Great’ premiere

Veteran actor Anupam Kher turned heads at the 78th Cannes Film Festival this week, striding confidently down the iconic red carpet just a day before the world premiere of his latest directorial venture, ‘Tanvi The Great’.

Wearing a classic black tuxedo paired with a sharp bow tie, Kher embodied old-school elegance as he made his entrance into the auditorium, taking a moment to greet fans and soak in the glamour of the prestigious event.

Sharing the moment with his Instagram followers, Anupam Kher simply captioned his Cannes photo dump with a celebratory, “Red Carpet!”

But the red carpet wasn’t the only spotlight moment for the ‘Saaransh’ actor. Kher, who’s been actively sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from his time at Cannes, took a moment to introduce his film’s writing duo — Abhishek Dixit and Ankur Suman — in a heartfelt Instagram video.

“Our film ‘Tanvi The Great’ is having its world premiere on the 17th,” Kher shared. “But I wanted you to meet the two brilliant writers behind it.”

The film, touted as an emotional rollercoaster, marks Kher’s second outing as a director. The buzz around ‘Tanvi The Great’ is palpable, especially with a cast that blends fresh talent with seasoned stars.

Making her debut in the titular role is newcomer Shubhangi Dutt, who joined Kher in a stylish photoshoot earlier in the day. Kher posted the pictures with a witty caption: “You CAN try to look good in CANNES! Hai na??”

Television heartthrob Karan Tacker — known for his roles in ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and various OTT hits — is all set to make his big-screen debut with this film.

Joining the ensemble are heavyweights Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami, along with a surprising international addition — ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen.

Adding to the film’s artistic weight is the involvement of Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, known for his work on ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. With such a rich blend of talent in front of and behind the camera, ‘Tanvi The Great’ has already emerged as one of the most talked-about Indian entries at Cannes this year.

Produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC (National Film Development Corporation), the film’s official release date is still under wraps.