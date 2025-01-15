Nimrat Kaur’s powerful Army Day tribute leaves fans in awe

Actress Nimrat Kaur, known for her stellar performances, marked Indian Army Day with a touching tribute on Instagram. Sharing her pride as an “army kid,” she honored the sacrifices and dedication of the armed forces.

On Wednesday, Nimrat posted a series of photos from the sets of her acclaimed OTT series ‘The Test Case’, where she portrayed Captain Shikha Sharma.

The pictures included behind-the-scenes glimpses and intense action shots, showcasing her in full combat mode.

In a heartfelt caption, she wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Army Day from a proud Army kid! Sharing some special BTS from ‘The Test Case’ for you all. As an army daughter, I salute our brave hearts today and every day for their tireless service to our nation.”

Reflecting on her role, she added, “Brimming with pride and gratitude, I’m forever thankful for the opportunity to play Captain Shikha Sharma. She continues to inspire me with her fierce strength. Here’s to the banter (on and off screen) and fearless adventures.”

Before Army Day, Nimrat embraced the festive spirit of Christmas in Ranwar Village, a historic enclave in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Sharing snapshots of her visit, she strolled through the beautifully decorated bylanes, mingling with locals and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

Ranwar Village, part of the “Villages of Bandra,” boasts a rich history dating back over 400 years. Once a rice-producing hamlet surrounded by lush paddy fields, it is now a heritage precinct known for its unique East Indian Catholic culture. Despite urban development, the village retains its old-world charm, making it a popular spot for cultural enthusiasts.