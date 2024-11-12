Nimrat Kaur to join Akshay Kumar in ‘Sky Force’? Here’s what we know

Nimrat Kaur, one of India’s most respected actresses, is reportedly joining the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated war film ‘Sky Force’.

The movie, scheduled for release in January 2025, is creating a buzz for its intense storyline and stellar ensemble, which includes Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya.

Kaur, known for her versatile roles across both Indian and international platforms, is said to be playing a significant part in the film, adding depth to the narrative.

Advertisement

Nimrat Kaur has built a remarkable career by choosing roles that challenge the norm. From her breakthrough performance in ‘The Lunchbox’ (2014) to her impactful portrayal in ‘Airlift’ (2016), the actress has consistently impressed both audiences and critics.

Her ability to take on diverse characters has made her one of the most sought-after talents in the industry.

In addition to her Hindi film roles, Kaur’s career also includes notable international projects. She gained recognition in the U.S. with her role as the ISI agent Tasneem Qureishi in the hit series ‘Homeland’, appearing in its fourth and eighth seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

She further showcased her acting prowess in the American series ‘Wayward Pines’ (2016) and the recent Indian drama ‘School of Lies’ (2023).

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, ‘Sky Force’ promises to be a gripping film. If the reports of Kaur’s involvement are true, her collaboration with Akshay Kumar will surely add another layer of excitement for fans of both actors.