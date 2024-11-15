Nimrat Kaur celebrates Gurpurab with family recipe; what is she cooking?

Actress Nimrat Kaur recently shared a touching moment with her fans by posting a video on Instagram, celebrating the occasion of Gurpurab.

In the video, the actress is preparing halwa, or ‘kada prasad’, a traditional dish often served at Gurdwaras during the religious festival. Her caption, “Ghar par banaa Hal-waaah!!!! #Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadiyaan,” captures the joy of making this cherished dish at home.

In the video, Nimrat Kaur explains that the recipe is a family tradition from generations. She shares how her maternal grandfather, or ‘Nanu’, used to make halwa at the Gurdwara, and her mother learned the craft from him.

Now, Nimrat Kaur continues the tradition, making the dish for her family every year on Gurpurab. “Home is where the Halwa is,” she says with a smile, as she walks her followers through the step-by-step process of preparing ‘kada prasad’.

While Nimrat spread warmth with her cooking, she also paid a visit to the Gurdwara for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Unfortunately, the peace of her visit was interrupted by an overly enthusiastic paparazzi, leading the actress to kindly ask them not to shout her name. A video of this interaction quickly gained attention on social media.

Meanwhile, other celebrities also marked the occasion in their own way. Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the Gurdwara, sharing a video of his prayers and enjoying some ‘kada prasad’.

In his post, he expressed gratitude, writing, “Gurpurab Dian Sareyan Nu Vadhaiyan Har Saal Di Tara’n Es Vaar v Baba Ji Ne v Baut Kirpa Kiti…” meaning, “Best wishes to all on Gurpurab. This time too, Baba has blessed me a lot.”

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh also extended their Gurpurab greetings to fans.