Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Tuesday said he has narrated the final script of Bell Bottom to actor Akshay Kumar in a virtual meeting.

The nationwide lockdown, from March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic, has put a grinding halt to shooting schedules of films.

Advani, who is the producer of the film, shared a picture of their Zoom meeting, which took place at 6 am.

Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6 am final narration of #BellBottom,” Advani wrote on Twitter.

“It was indeed a good morning! Look at the happy faces from the final narration of #Bellbottom! #WaitForIt,” he said.

The filmmaker tagged key team members – Ranjit Tiwari (director) and Aseem Arora (writer), along with producers Jaccky and Vashu Bhagnani, who were also part of the virtual meeting.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, the film was reportedly scheduled to go on floors mid-year.

Bell Bottom follows the story of one of India’s forgotten heroes and is said to be inspired by true events.

The espionage thriller was earlier slated to be released in theatres on January 22, 2021.