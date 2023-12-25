Newlyweds Arbaaz, Sshura pose with son Arhaan at wedding ceremony

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. The actor’s son Arhaan, who attended the ceremony, posed with the couple.

The pictures went viral on social media in which Arbaaz and Sshura posed with Arhaan Khan.

One of the videos also showed Arhaan joining Arbaaz as he and Sshura cut a three-tier wedding cake.

Arbaaz took to Instagram and treated fans with pictures with his wife.

Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Sshura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?]Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!””

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, “Congratulations!! Wishing u guys all the love and happiness[?][?]”

Another user commented, “CONGRATULATIONS….[?] HAPPIEST TOGETHERNESS YOU BOTH [?][?]”

“Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak [?][?][?]. Wish you both lots of love, lots of laughter and blessings on this wonderful day! ,” another user commented.

The wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday afternoon. Paps, who were stationed outside the residence, captured glimpses of the guests on their cameras.

While arriving at Arpita’s house, Arbaaz and Sshura, who came to the residence separately, were clicked .

Arbaaz’s parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta’s house.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura.

A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.

Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Sshura.

A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep it quiet.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year. (ANI)