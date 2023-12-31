Neha Dhupia bids goodbye to 2023 with a touch of fitness

Actor Neha Dhupia bid adieu to the year 2023 in style, sharing a workout video on Saturday. Taking to Instagram stories, Neha treated fans to a glimpse of her gym session. In the video, she is seen relishing and showcasing her post-workout glow.

Neha dons a white tank top paired with pink jeggings in the video. Captioning the clip, she wrote, “Finish strong 2023.” Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha Dhupia is eagerly anticipating her latest project, ‘Blue 5’. The international venture is helmed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

According to a statement, the film narrates the tale of Ashish. He is isolated by his father at the age of 9 after losing his elder son. Driven by this fear, Ashish grows up on an island near the backwaters of Kochi, India. By the age of 22, he becomes a man trapped in a boy’s body, with limited knowledge of the world beyond his idol Messi and the life lessons imparted by his mother. Strengthened by newfound determination, Ashish decides to leave home with his mother’s support. It is seemingly fantastical opportunity that offers him the chance to meet his idol, Messi, at the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Left to navigate the world solo for the first time, he discovers his true self and finds his passion.

Expressing her thoughts on her international debut, Neha said, “Embarking on the journey of ‘Blue 52’ has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It’s a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact, and I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first.”

Director Ali El Arabi also shared his excitement about the project.

“Creating ‘Blue 52’ was a labor of love, blending the cinematic languages of Egypt, America, and India. Neha brought unparalleled dedication to her role, infusing the character with nuanced emotional depth. The picturesque locales of Kochi and the vibrant energy of Qatar served as the perfect canvas for our storytelling. This film is a testament to the collaborative spirit of international cinema, and I am excited for audiences to experience the richness we’ve crafted together,” he said.

Neha is also gearing up for her OTT debut in a quirky comedy series exploring contemporary human relationships from the perspective of a nuclear family.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Neha shared, “I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project. It not only marks my debut in the OTT series space.”

While divulging details about her upcoming web series, she added, “It’s a fun concept. And I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it.”

The show focuses on family-centric humor. (ANI)