Singer Neha Bhasin is all set to come up with a song against cyber bullying.

Titled, “Kehnde rehnde”, the track aims to highlight issues like slut shaming, sexism, cyber bullying and confining a woman to stereotypical standards of society.

“‘Kehnde rehnde’ is my way of highlighting the sexism, biasness and shaming that takes place every day, every minute, on line and offline in our society. It needs to be heard loud and clear by those who endorse the ideology that a man needs to behave a certain way to be accepted in the society and women need to stay within the limits of ‘tradition’ to be accepted.

“It’s about time that we put our foot down. Through my music, I intend to reach every nook and corner which gives shelter to these mindsets,” Neha shared.

Neha is best known for singings hit songs like “Nai jaana” , “Dil diyan gallan” and “Jag ghumeya”.