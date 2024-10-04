Neelam Kothari on how ‘Fabulous Lives’ revitalized her career

Neelam Kothari, actress and jewelry designer, has opened up about the remarkable changes in her career, thanks to her participation in the hit series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The show, which has captivated audiences with its portrayal of the glamorous lives of Bollywood’s elite, has not only rekindled Neelam’s on-screen presence but has also significantly boosted her jewelry business and interior design projects.

Reflecting on her journey, Neelam Kothari shared, “Fabulous Lives has changed my life completely. It’s opened up so many doors for me. My jewelry business has picked up, and my interior design work has grown. I also did a small cameo in Made in Heaven. It’s really been a game-changer.”

The actress expressed her gratitude towards Karan Johar, the series’ creator, noting, “I’m grateful he gave me that little push to be a part of it.”

One of the fascinating aspects of Neelam’s revival in the public eye is how her former fans, who enjoyed her films in the past, have reconnected with her work.

“People who used to watch my films are now seeing me on-screen again, and even their kids have become my fans,” she remarked. This generational appeal speaks to the show’s success in bridging the gap between different age groups and creating a fanbase that spans generations.

As the buzz grows around the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Neelam teased viewers with what they can expect. “I think season 3 is going to be a different season. It’s full of surprises. It is full of actions, dhamaka; it has a lot of soul, tears, and laughter; it has everything,” she revealed.

In this upcoming season, Neelam Kothari reunites with her longtime friends Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor, while welcoming fresh faces like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Chawla.

Speaking about the dynamics of working with both familiar and new cast members, she stated, “My comfort level with Bhavna, Seema, and Maheep is another level, and it was great to work with new cast members on the show. It made the experience a little different, and I think the audience is going to love seeing that change.”