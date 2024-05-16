Nawazuddin shares memories of working with Aamir Khan in ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Talaash’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui fondly reminisced about his collaborations with the iconic Aamir Khan in the movies ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Talaash’, revealing that the experience was nothing short of extraordinary.

Reflecting on their time together, Nawazuddin emphasized the enriching camaraderie he shared with Aamir Khan, both on and off the camera. He spoke of a bond forged on mutual respect and a deep-seated appreciation for each other’s craft. Their conversations often transcended the realms of scripts and scenes, delving into the intricacies of cinema itself.

The milestone of 25 years since the release of ‘Sarfarosh’ prompted nostalgic reflections on the film’s enduring impact. Directed by John Mathew Mathan, the movie follows Aamir’s character, a determined cop driven by personal tragedy to combat terrorism. Beyond its gripping narrative, the film’s soundtrack, composed by Jatin-Lalit, remains a cherished aspect, featuring timeless melodies like Jagjit Singh’s ‘Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya.’

Recently, the cast and crew of ‘Sarfarosh’ reunited for a special screening at PVR Juhu in Mumbai, evoking a sense of reunion and shared memories. Amidst interactions with the media, Aamir Khan revealed his longstanding desire to produce a sequel to the beloved classic. Expressing his enthusiasm, he articulated the team’s commitment to exploring the possibility of ‘Sarfarosh 2’, eagerly awaiting a compelling narrative to carry forward the legacy.

Aamir’s determination to revisit the world of ‘Sarfarosh’ resonates with fans who have long awaited a continuation of the captivating saga. With the promise of a sequel on the horizon, anticipation mounts as audiences eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this cinematic journey.