Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh lead cast in ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’

In a dazzling revelation on January 2nd, celebrated fashion maestro Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account to unravel the curtains on his latest cinematic endeavor, Ul Jalool Ishq. This cinematic spectacle will be the third feather in the cap of his burgeoning production house, Stage 5 Productions. Vibhu Puri, an accomplished writer and director, is set to helm this venture, promising an artistic masterpiece in the making.

The film boasts an ensemble cast that reads like a who’s who of Bollywood brilliance. It features the venerable Naseeruddin Shah, the versatile Vijay Varma, the charismatic Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the talented Shaarib Hashmi. The announcement was accompanied by a visually captivating carousel of photos showcasing the stars in their element. It exudes an air of elegance that only heightens the anticipation surrounding this upcoming cinematic gem.

Ul Jalool Ishq will commence its production journey on January 9. The movie promises an early kickstart to what is ready to be a cinematic spectacle. Dinesh Malhotra joins the production fray, adding his expertise to the venture. The distinguished banner of Stage 5 will craft the movie.

The news of this collaboration sent ripples of excitement through the fans. They wasted no time showering the announcement post with praises for the impressive star-studded cast. Manish Malhotra has been making strides in the film industry with Stage 5 Productions. His previous announcements, Train From Chhapraula and Bun Tikki, have already stirred anticipation, featuring the likes of Radhika Apte, Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, and the iconic Zeenat Aman.

Not just content with fashion and production, Manish Malhotra is ready to make his directorial debut with a biopic chronicling the life of the legendary Bollywood actor Meena Kumari. The film, featuring the talented Kriti Sanon, is poised to be a milestone in his cinematic journey.

As Ul Jalool Ishq gears up for its maiden voyage, the confluence of talent and creativity promises a cinematic feast for aficionados. With a rich tapestry of projects in the offing, Manish Malhotra’s foray into film production and direction is shaping up to be a remarkable chapter in the Indian film industry’s narrative.