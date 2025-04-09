Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey relives battle scars at ‘Ground Zero’ launch

The trailer of ‘Ground Zero’ dropped in dramatic fashion yesterday, but it wasn’t just the visuals that stole the spotlight—it was the raw, heartfelt story behind the film that left everyone teary-eyed and awestruck. The event was held with full fanfare and star power—Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, director Tejas Deoskar, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani were present, alongside Zoya Hussain and other big names from the team. But the man who truly lit up the stage without any cinematic flair was the real-life inspiration behind the story: ex-BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

Yes, the very hero who lived through what most of us only see in war films. He’s the one whose bravery and survival form the spine of ‘Ground Zero’—and when he took the mic, the room turned pin-drop silent.

Advertisement

In an emotionally charged moment, Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey opened up about a haunting day from his service years. Recalling an operation to track down Baba Ghazi—the mastermind behind the Parliament attack—Dubey said, “We were under heavy fire. AK-47s were raining bullets. I got hit several times.” And then came the jaw-dropper: “One of the bullets is still inside me.”

Advertisement

He went on to explain that it was his service medal that saved his life that day. “It deflected most of the rounds. But one bullet grazed through—and that one is still with me, even today.” The entire hall stood still for a second, struck by the weight of those words.

Emraan Hashmi, who steps into his shoes on screen, looked visibly moved. “Portraying someone like Commandant Dubey is not just an honour—it’s a responsibility,” he said, adding that he hoped the film could do justice to the heroism behind the uniform.

‘Ground Zero’ is produced under the Excel Entertainment banner by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with co-producers Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Abhishek Kumar, Nishikant Roy, and Talisman Films lending their creative muscle.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film promises a hard-hitting, emotionally intense look into the life of a soldier who didn’t just fight on the battlefield, but carried a part of it home with him—literally.

With a release date set for April 25, 2025, ‘Ground Zero’ is all set to bring a true story of courage, sacrifice, and survival to the big screen.

Buckle up, this one’s going to hit hard.