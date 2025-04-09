10 years after ‘Raanjhanaa’, Aanand L Rai returns to Banaras with ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Banaras isn’t just a place. It’s an emotion, a mood, a cinematic heartbeat—and filmmaker Aanand L Rai knows it like the back of his hand. After gifting us the unforgettable ‘Raanjhanaa’ back in 2013, he’s once again returned to the ancient ghats and tangled lanes of the holy city, this time with a brand new story: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’.

If you’re still humming ‘Tum Tak’, brace yourself. This one might just stir up those same feels all over again.

Following a packed schedule in Delhi, Rai has now shifted the spotlight to Banaras—bringing with him leading man Dhanush and co-star Kriti Sanon. It’s a fresh pairing, but the setting feels beautifully familiar. Fans are calling ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ a spiritual sequel to ‘Raanjhanaa’, and it’s not hard to see why. The same emotional depth, the same poetic chaos—just with a new twist of fate, love, and heartbreak.

What’s clear is this: this isn’t just a change in location. It’s a return to roots—for the director, the city, and even for us as viewers.

Before shooting began, Rai took a quiet moment to soak in the city’s energy with a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. With folded hands and a full heart, he sought blessings from Lord Shiva—sharing a glimpse of the visit on Instagram.

And for those who remember how ‘Raanjhanaa’ used Banaras not just as a setting, but almost as a character—it’s a signal that something heartfelt is brewing again.

Delhi gave ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ its edge. Banaras is set to give it its soul.

The city’s spiritual buzz, timeless alleys, and the Ganga’s slow, ever-present flow are all weaving themselves into the story. For Rai, Banaras is more than nostalgia—it’s truth. And that truth, he believes, always shines brightest in love stories.

Dhanush + Kriti: A new fire?

We know what Dhanush can do in an Aanand L Rai film. ‘Raanjhanaa’ was proof enough of his raw power and vulnerability. Now, with Kriti Sanon joining the mix, expectations are sky-high. The pairing is unexpected, but that’s part of the charm. Kriti brings a different kind of energy—a blend of grace and modernity that might just balance Dhanush’s earthy fire.

Will sparks fly? We’ll have to wait and watch. But if Rai’s track record is anything to go by, we’re in for an emotional ride.

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is eyeing a November 2025 release, giving us over a year to prepare our hearts—and maybe rewatch ‘Raanjhanaa’ a few times while we’re at it.