Emraan Hashmi hospitalised with dengue; Halts shoot with Pawan Kalyan: Report

Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with dengue and is reportedly hospitalised. Following this, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s anticipated gangster drama, ‘They Call Him OG,’ just referred to as ‘OG,’ put the shoot on hold. As per reports, Hashmi displayed symptoms while shooting in Mumbai. Upon consultation, medical professionals diagnosed him with dengue and advised rest.

As of now, the makers of ‘OG’ have halted the filming. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi is likely to recover after a week’s rest and can return to sets thereafter. The slated title will mark Hashmi’s Telugu debut. With Pawan Kalyan leading the gangster drama, Sujeeth is at the helm. ‘They Call Him OG’ follows a formidable gangster who mysteriously disappeared from the streets of Mumbai. Subsequently, he returns, brimming with vengeance. The film promises a generous dose of pulse-pounding action and emotional depth. In the film, Hashmi will play the role of the pivotal Omi Bhau. The title will hit theatres on September 25.

Advertisement

Alongside Hashmi and Kalyan, the film boasts an ensemble cast. This includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Sriya Reddy, among others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from ‘OG,’ Hashmi has another Telugu title in the pipeline. He will also star in Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi’s ‘G2’. The movie is a sequel to ‘Goodachari’ and stars Adivi Sesh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Madhu Shalini.

Additionally, the ‘Jannat’ actor is also working on an untitled film with Yami Gautam. The slated film is based on the 1985 Shah Bano case. In the film, Emraan will reportedly play Shah Bano’s husband, Mohd. Ahmed Khan. He refused to pay her maintenance after giving her triple talaq. On the other hand, Hashmi’s last stint was ‘Ground Zero.’ In the film, he played BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dube. The film released on April 25 and received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan honoured at Telangana state film awards for ‘Lucky Baskhar’