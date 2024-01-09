Mushtaq Khan reveals pay gap on ‘Welcome’ set

In a recent revelation that unveils the stark reality of pay disparity within the Indian film industry, seasoned actor Mushtaq Khan has opened up about his experience of being paid less than the staff of none other than Bollywood heavyweight Akshay Kumar during the making of the film Welcome. Khan, known for his versatile performances, delved into the issue on a recent episode of the Digital Commentary podcast, shedding light on the systemic imbalances prevalent in the entertainment business.

During the candid discussion, Khan shared a poignant anecdote, disclosing that his compensation for Welcome might have paled in comparison to the salaries drawn by Akshay Kumar’s entourage. This candid admission underscores the broader practice in the film industry where leading stars like Kumar receive substantial remuneration, leaving supporting actors to navigate their own financial responsibilities, often opting for cost-effective travel and accommodations provided by the filmmakers.

However, amidst this acknowledgment of a persisting issue, Khan also highlighted a positive shift that is gradually taking shape within the industry. He cited recent experiences on projects such as Stree 2 and The Railway Men, where he felt a sense of appreciation and genuine care. The actor applauded the evolving mindset of filmmakers who are actively working to bridge the pay gap and create a more equitable environment for all contributors to a project.

Expressing gratitude for the respect accorded to him by these progressive production teams, Khan emphasized the instrumental role played by the new generation of production personnel and actors in driving positive changes within the film industry. This shift towards recognizing the value of every individual involved in a production reflects a broader cultural change that is gaining momentum.

It’s worth noting that Welcome is a popular Indian comedy film series, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee. The first installment, Welcome, hit the screens in 2007, followed by Welcome Back in 2015. Notably, a third part titled Welcome to the Jungle will release on December 27, 2024.

As the industry continues to grapple with issues of pay disparity, voices like Mushtaq Khan’s contribute to a growing dialogue that aims to foster a more inclusive and fair landscape within Bollywood.