Mumtaz: “Rajesh Khanna’s downfall wasn’t entirely his fault”

Veteran star Mumtaz has worked with several luminaries of the Indian film industry over the years, including the superstar Rajesh Khanna. Together, they delivered ten hits, making their pairing one of the most successful. Mumtaz, who debuted on the silver screen at age 11 with ‘Lajwanti’ and ‘Sone Ki Chidiya,’ played small roles before rising to fame with ‘Khilona.’ Recently, Mumtaz, who has witnessed the rise and fall of many stars, reflected on Rajesh Khanna’s career and expressed her belief that his decline was not entirely his fault. She attributed his downfall to the filmmakers’ unnecessary flattery and sycophancy.

In a recent interview with Rediff, Mumtaz discussed Rajesh Khanna’s rise and fall, stating that his decline wasn’t entirely his fault. “We stars are what we are because of your love. Without your love, we are nothing. It wasn’t entirely Rajesh Khanna’s fault. I remember when he was known as the phenomenon. My bungalow was very close to his. I saw big-name producers and directors behaving like his sycophants. His girlfriend, Anju Mahendroo, would host all night, serving food and drinks until 3 a.m. I saw similar night-long sessions at Shammi Kapoor’s home, where he spent a fortune entertaining guests.”

Opening up about Shammi Kapoor, whom she dated, the veteran actress said that he chose to live life on his own terms. However, she acknowledged that when Kapoor was on set, he worked hard, as did Rajesh Khanna.

Advertisement

Mumtaz, known for hits including ‘Do Raaste,’ ‘Roti,’ and ‘Loafer,’ criticized filmmakers for their sycophantic behavior towards stars, engaging in unnecessary flattery. She praised ‘Ram Leela’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for maintaining a respectful distance from his actors. She added, “You are paying the actors; why do you need to be sycophantic?”

In a previous interview, Mumtaz addressed the widely discussed rivalry between her and Sharmila Tagore, revealing Rajesh Khanna’s possessive attitude towards her. She acknowledged that leading ladies cannot always be friends but reiterated that there was never any animosity between her and Sharmila Tagore. “I respect her a lot. She is far more educated and sophisticated than I am. I started working at the age of eight, so I learned everything on the job. Whether it is Sharmila or any other heroine, I never had time to interact with them.” She added that she worked with Rajesh Khanna more often than Tagore. “It was God’s blessing that not one film of mine with Kaka flopped. Sharmila ji had flops with him.”

Furthermore, during the conversation, Mumtaz emphasized that despite the many films Rajesh Khanna did with both her and Tagore, he never encouraged animosity between the two heroines and was even possessive towards Mumtaz. She elaborated on his possessive nature, saying, “He would get upset when I signed films with other heroes like Dharmendra ji or Dev Sahab. But he worked with other heroines, and I never sulked. He thought he owned me. But never mind, it meant that he cared for me.”

When asked about a potential comeback, Mumtaz, who has expressed a desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, mentioned that she is being offered substantial sums to write her story and will do so when she is ready. She reiterated her disinterest in today’s film roles, stating she does not want to play a mother or a Bhabhi, as she has always lived life on her own terms and done what she liked.