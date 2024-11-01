‘Mission Chulbul Singham’: Salman Khan takes over theatres as Chulbul Pandey in ‘Singham Again’

The ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ has finally hit the box office! As ‘Singham Again’ is taking over theatres, fans are in a frenzy over Salman Khan’s appearance as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop film, ‘Singham Again.’ Fans of Salman Bhai couldn’t help but emerge in loud cheers and applauses, the superstar returned in his khaki uniform. Moreover, the makers have teased a new project ‘Mission Chulbul Singham,’ leaving fans on a cliffhanger.

Previously, reports stated that Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham will share the screen in Rohit Shetty’s latest title. Now, with the cameo, fans are going wild on the internet. The actor had a brief 15-second-long cameo in the film; however, it was enough to break the theatres. In the cameo, Salman Khan takes off his glasses in signature Chulbul Pandey style and tucks them in the back of his collar. Meeting Ajay Devgn’s Singham, he announces, “Ab aayega maza,” and then the screen reads, “Mission Chulbul Singham Loading Soon…”

Sharing the video on social media, one fan commented, “Chulbul Pandey is back. Biggest Diwali dhamaka.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Next movie agar Singham aur chulbul ho tu maza aajayega jese bhai ne bigboss mien bola ke 90 mien hum kese movies banate the.” Another user penned, “There is a Reason why @BeingSalmanKhan is the BIGGEST MEGASTAR OF INDIA. #SalmanKhan as CHULBUL PANDEY has Received the LOUDEST CHEER IN THEATRE. AAG HAI AAG COMPLETELY FIRE!!! #SinghamAgain.” Moreover, a user commented, “Megastar #SalmanKhan as a #ChulbulPandey. Special Appearance on post Credit seen in #SinghamAgain.15 sec ka Cameo Pure movie ko he Promote karadi.”

However, several fans expressed disappointment over the short cameo that featured at the end of the film. Moreover, they are unhappy that the title track of ‘Dabangg’ didn’t play in the background and Salman didn’t sport his iconic moustache.

‘Singham Again’ boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. It stars Ranveer and Akshay appearing as their characters in ‘Simbba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ respectively. The mega-starrer is inspired by the legend of Ramayana and is a quintessential Rohit Shetty flick.

‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Meanwhile, the first instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, racked up 141 crores against a budget of 40 crores. The second film, ‘Singham Returns’ followed in its footsteps and amassed 216 crores against its development budget of 105 crores. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2014. Now, fans are eager to find out how the title fares. Notably, it is competing with Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’