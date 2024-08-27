Mira Kapoor celebrates daughter Misha’s 8th birthday with glamorous party

Mira Kapoor recently delighted her followers by sharing glimpses of her daughter Misha’s dazzling 8th birthday party on Instagram. The theme for the celebration was “Bling,” and it was as glittery and glamorous as one would expect from the Kapoor family.

On Monday, Mira posted a snapshot featuring herself alongside her brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter. Both Mira and Ishaan were decked out in sparkling attire, with a touch of glitter adding a festive flair to the photo. Mira cheekily captioned the image, “With chachi 420,” showcasing her playful side and hinting at Ishaan’s fun role in the celebration.

The birthday bash marked a significant milestone for Misha, who turned 8 years old. Mira’s Instagram feed was flooded with heartwarming posts dedicated to her daughter. One memorable photo showed Mira enveloping Misha in a loving hug. Accompanying the images was a heartfelt message from Mira: “I will spend my whole life loving you. Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony in Delhi. They are proud parents to Misha, born in 2016, and their son Zain, born in 2018. While Shahid has been busy with his acting career, Mira has been making waves in the fashion world. Recently, she captivated audiences as the showstopper for Jade by Monica and Karishma’s bridal collection, ‘A Bride’s Reverie.’

On the film front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya,” where he shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. Fans can look forward to his next role in “Deva,” an action-packed film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. In this upcoming movie, Shahid plays a rebellious police officer navigating a high-stakes investigation full of twists and turns.

Meanwhile, Mira continues to build her fashion credentials, garnering admiration for her impeccable style. Her presence on social media remains a hit, with followers eagerly awaiting her latest fashion statements and personal updates.