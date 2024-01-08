Vijay Sethupathi asserts Tamil Nadu’s stance on Hindi imposition

Renowned Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi found himself in the midst of a heated exchange during a recent press conference in Chennai, where a reporter probed him about the alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Unfazed by the question, Sethupathi promptly interrupted the reporter, asserting that Hindi has never faced opposition as a language in the state.

Known not only for his contributions to Tamil cinema but also for his antagonist role in the previous year’s blockbuster “Jawan,” Vijay Sethupathi has been making waves across the country. Currently engrossed in the promotional activities for his upcoming film, “Merry Christmas,” alongside Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, the actor took a stand on the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

The reporter’s inquiry, revolving around Tamil Nadu’s resistance to Hindi imposition, triggered Sethupathi’s frustration. Swiftly retorting in Tamil, the actor clarified, “Hindi, as a language, was never opposed.” Expressing his annoyance, Sethupathi questioned the repetitive nature of such inquiries, reminding the journalist of a similar question posed to Aamir Khan in the past. He questioned, “Why do you ask this question all the time? What’s going to happen if you ask me this question?”

Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi emphatically defended the stance against Hindi imposition, emphasizing that the directive wasn’t against learning the language but preventing its forced imposition. He highlighted that political leaders did not prohibit the study of Hindi but rather advocated against imposing it. Sethupathi asserted that many individuals in Tamil Nadu willingly study Hindi without hindrance, citing Minister PTR (Thyagarajan)’s clarification on the matter.

The actor also delved into the ongoing discourse surrounding the divide between the south and north Indian film industries. Recalling a previous teaser launch, Sethupathi shared insights on the evolving dynamics. He asserted that the advent of OTT platforms has dismantled the metaphorical wall between the two industries. He underscored the palpable evidence of this shift in the current landscape, emphasizing the collaborative spirit fostered by digital platforms.

As Vijay Sethupathi navigates the promotional circuit for “Merry Christmas,” his unapologetic response to questions surrounding language politics sheds light on the nuanced dynamics of linguistic identity in the Indian film industry.