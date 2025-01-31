‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’: Arjun, Bhumi & Rakul in a hilarious love triangle

Bhumi Pednekar in Davos: “We need more women in places of power”
It is a romantic comedy featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh caught in a funny love triangle. The film promises a blend of humor and chaos.
Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are all ready to star together in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.
The film has created quite a buzz, and the makers have now released its first poster, which promises a hilarious ride.
The poster shows the three leads in a comical tug-of-war, with Arjun Kapoor at the center. He’s caught between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, both pulling on his arms while sitting atop a horse.
Arjun Kapoor, sharing the poster on his Instagram, humorously wrote, “Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025.”
Rakul Preet Singh shared her version of the poster, which hilariously cropped out Bhumi Pednekar’s image and even scratched off her name.
She captioned it, “Jeevan mein kalesh na chahiye ho… toh bin bulaaye mehmaan aur bina matlab ka saamaan… baahar phenk dena chahiye!”
Bhumi Pednekar also joined in on the playful banter, posting her version of the poster, where she removed Rakul’s photo.
Her caption read, “Kalesh!!! Kaun sa kalesh? Jo mera hai…Woh mera rahega…Koi moonh maarne aaya…Toh katega #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st Feb.”
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ also features a strong supporting cast, including Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal.
The film is likely to be a rollercoaster of humor and romance, with the visuals captured by Manoj Kumar Khatoi and editing by Ninad Khanolkar.
However, the production faced an unexpected setback. A ceiling collapse during the filming of a song at Mumbai’s Imperial Palace left Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackky Bhagnani, director Mudassar Aziz, and other crew members injured.
