Yash Raj Films’ edge-of-the-seat entertainer, Mardaani 2 is all set to go on floors this year. Rani Mukherji, who is currently busy in promoting her film, opened up to a news daily about how she battled certain fears while making the film.

Earlier, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer of Mardaani 2 on November 14 which created a buzz amongst the audience. Rani Mukherji’s fierce avatar can be clearly seen in the posters and visuals.

On December 3, the makers of Mardaani 2 shared six posters of the film back-to-back in which Rani Mukherji can be seen asking hard-hitting questions.

The posters highlight the hashtag ‘#SheWontStop’ and talk about rape issues prevailing in India. One of the posters says, “Can people blame the rape victim instead of the rapist?” while another asks, “Is a woman travelling on public transport treated like public property?” Rani Mukerji’s expression in every poster defines sheer concern and showcases the need for a change in the country. The posters have got the internet talking with the captions.

Helmed by Gopi Puthran, the film will also cast Sudhanshu Pandey, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna and others. The film has been shot in Kota, Rajasthan and Rani has shot some of the action scenes in extremely hot temperatures. The schedule of the film was wrapped up this year on May 29.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is slated to release on December 13, 2019.