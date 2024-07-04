‘Chandu Champion’ grosses 96 cr, triumphs at the box office

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film, “Chandu Champion,” has taken the box office by storm, grossing an impressive 96 Crore worldwide. This feat has not only surpassed its production budget but also cemented the film’s success. Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by director Kabir Khan, “Chandu Champion” continues to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

The film, which hit theaters on June 14, 2024, has been warmly received by both critics and moviegoers. In India, it has raked in 69 Crore in net earnings and 81 Crore gross, while the international market contributed an additional 15.5 Crore to the total. These numbers are significant, considering the film’s budget was in the range of 70-80 Crore. The movie has not only recouped its production costs but also started generating profits.

“Chandu Champion” is more than just a financial success; it’s a story that resonates with viewers. Kartik Aaryan, who stars in the titular role, shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on his journey with the character. He posted a behind-the-scenes video, saying, “Some characters you play touch your heart and soul and then change your life forever. For me, it was playing the Champion Murlikant Petkar Ji. I couldn’t have asked for a better taskmaster than @kabirkhankk sir, who held my hand in this unforgettable journey #ChanduChampion in Theatres.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Director Kabir Khan also praised Aaryan’s dedication and versatility. “From my interaction with him and the few films I had seen of him, I knew he could pull it off. As a director, what we look for is the ability to push an actor into a certain zone for the character. Kartik delivered that,” Khan said. He emphasized that Aaryan, known for his comic timing and light-hearted romantic roles, stepped out of his comfort zone to bring a different dimension to his acting repertoire with “Chandu Champion.”

The film’s success can be attributed to its gripping storyline, Aaryan’s compelling performance, and Khan’s direction. The synergy between the cast and crew is evident in the final product, which has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. As “Chandu Champion” continues its theatrical run, it remains a testament to the power of storytelling and the magic of cinema.

With its remarkable journey at the box office and the love it has garnered from viewers, “Chandu Champion” is clearly one of the standout films of 2024.